Truck driver robbed, killed in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Unidentified persons robbed a truck driver of Rs 1 lakh and strangled him to death in Khatoli town here, police said on Monday. The body of Javed was found on Sunday with a belt wrapped around the neck, they said.

He had come to Muzaffarnagar where he sold tomatoes and was on the way to Amroha when the incident took place in Khatoli, police said. A case was registered in this connection and efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, they said.

