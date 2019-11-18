International Development News
Four Army personnel, two porters killed in avalanche in northern part of Siachen glacier

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 23:49 IST
Four Indian Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed after they were hit by an avalanche in northern part of the Siachen Glacier on Monday afternoon, officials said. A group of eight persons, including six Army personnel, were struck by the avalanche at an altitude of 19,000 ft around 3 pm, they said.

Two Army personnel survived the avalanche. Rescue teams from nearby posts were rushed to the location after the incident, an Army spokesperson said. "All eight personnel were pulled out of the avalanche debris. Seven individuals were critically injured in the incident," the official said.

Despite best efforts, four soldiers and two civilian porters succumbed to extreme hypothermia, the official said. The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

