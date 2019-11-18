International Development News
Khattar hints against bringing legislation to reserve 75 pc jobs in pvt sector for local youth

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 23:50 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 23:50 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday hinted against bringing a legislation to reserve 75 per cent of private sector jobs in the state for local youths, a key poll promise of the BJP's coalition partner the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Talking to reporters in the evening after chairing a Cabinet meeting here, Khattar said as per existing rules, giving 75 per cent jobs to local youths is a pre-condition for any CLU (Change of Land Use).

"But the only thing is that so far we don't have a mechanism for its enforcement. For enforcement of this mechanism, we will sit and decide how to work this out," he said. The chief minister said data has been sought from the private industry on the number of jobs going to local youths.

"We have sought data from industry to see what is the actual position. Out of the number of people engaged as unskilled labour, skilled labour and semi-skilled labour, we will see how many are from Haryana and how many are from outside the state," he said. Recently, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyanat Chautala told the state Assembly that the coalition government would bring a bill in the next session of the House to provide 75 per cent of private sector jobs to local youths, a key promise of his party, the JJP.

Khattar said to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, a one-day special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be held on November 26. The chief minister said there will be a special discussion on the Constitution in this special session.

Apart from this, on the same day, a bill will be brought to amend a section of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, to allow devolution of powers to gram sabha to ban liquor sale within the local area of a gram panchayat. Responding to a question on drug issue, Khattar said that apart from the government, de-addiction centres are also being run by the private sector.

He said as per his assurance given in the last Assembly session, necessary infrastructure and staff facilities are being provided to these de-addiction centres. The chief minister said a state task force has already been constituted to crack the whip on drug peddlers and now a task force will also be formed at the district level.

On the stubble burning issue, he said five industries of Haryana purchase stubble for energy production or other purposes. A major ethanol industry is being set up in Panipat by the Indian Oil Corporation, Khattar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

