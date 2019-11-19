Woman held for smuggling cannabis
A 37-year-old woman drug peddler was arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis worth lakhs in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police's Anti- Narcotics Cell nabbed Shamim alias Shabbo Majid Shaikh from Saki Naka metro station on Monday, an official said.
A resident of Damodar Park in Ghatkopar, Shamim was wanted for smuggling 167 kg of cannabis worth Rs 34.46 lakh, which was seized on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in May this year, he said. The police had arrested two accused, including a woman, at the time, he said, adding that the vehicle used in the crime belonged to Shamim, who had been untraceable since the seizure.
A case has been registered under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on old Pune-Mumbai highway
Mushtaq Ali T20: Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain
5 killed, 40 injured in bus accident on Mumbai-Pune highway
Mumbai: Poster projecting Aaditya Thackeray as Maha CM installed outside Matoshree
PMC Bank depositors protest outside RBI office in Mumbai