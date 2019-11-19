International Development News
Development News Edition

Woman held for smuggling cannabis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:21 IST
Woman held for smuggling cannabis

A 37-year-old woman drug peddler was arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis worth lakhs in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police's Anti- Narcotics Cell nabbed Shamim alias Shabbo Majid Shaikh from Saki Naka metro station on Monday, an official said.

A resident of Damodar Park in Ghatkopar, Shamim was wanted for smuggling 167 kg of cannabis worth Rs 34.46 lakh, which was seized on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in May this year, he said. The police had arrested two accused, including a woman, at the time, he said, adding that the vehicle used in the crime belonged to Shamim, who had been untraceable since the seizure.

A case has been registered under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Qatar to charter cruise liners to host fans at World Cup

Qatar will charter two cruise liners to help accommodate football fans during the 2022 World Cup, as the Gulf nation of about 2.7 million people looks for ways to host an expected 1 million visitors. Fans of all 32 teams in the tournament w...

Central Asia needs innovative strategies to improve irrigation practices

Over 80 experts from five Central Asian countries gathered today in Almaty to discuss how to improve and modernize irrigation practices in Central Asia. The two-day workshop, entitled Towards Regional Initiatives for Modernizing Irrigation ...

Rugby-Pivac names McNicholl and Halaholo in first Wales squad

New Wales coach Wayne Pivac has picked New Zealand-born backs Johnny McNicholl and Willis Halaholo in his first squad to face the Barbarians in Cardiff on Nov. 30, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday. McNicoll and Halaholo, who qualified ...

RPT-Trump's "Section 232" autos tariff authority runs out of time, experts say

The clock has run out on President Donald Trumps authority to impose Section 232 tariffs on imports of foreign-made cars and auto parts, and he may have to find other means if he wants to pursue tariffs on European or Japanese cars, legal e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019