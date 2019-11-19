Woman held for smuggling cannabis

A 37-year-old woman drug peddler was arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis worth lakhs in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai police's Anti- Narcotics Cell nabbed Shamim alias Shabbo Majid Shaikh from Saki Naka metro station on Monday, an official said.

A resident of Damodar Park in Ghatkopar, Shamim was wanted for smuggling 167 kg of cannabis worth Rs 34.46 lakh, which was seized on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in May this year, he said. The police had arrested two accused, including a woman, at the time, he said, adding that the vehicle used in the crime belonged to Shamim, who had been untraceable since the seizure.

A case has been registered under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added..

