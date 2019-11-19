International Development News
119 elephants have died due to electrocution in Odisha in last

  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 19-11-2019 21:40 IST
  Created: 19-11-2019 21:40 IST
As many as 119 elephants have died due to electrocution in different forests of Odisha in last 10-year, Forest and Environment minister B K Arukha told the state Assembly on Tuesday. The minister said this while replying to a written question in the Assembly.

He said from 2009-10 till October 2019-2020, 119 jumbos have died after coming in contact with live wire. "Highest of 11 elephants have died of electrocution in Keonjhar district," the minister said adding that action have been taken against 133 people from public, 11 Forest department officials and 4 electricity department officials.

Arukha said several steps have been taken to prevent such accidental death of the elephants..

