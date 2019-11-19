1.13 crore toilets built in Bihar in last five years: DyCM

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said 1.13 crore toilets have been constructed in the state in the last five years. Bihar has played an important role in the sanitation drive by constructing 1.13 crore toilets out of 11 crore built across the country in past five years, he said while addressing 'Bihar Swachhata Sankalp- 2019' programme organised on the occasion of 'World Toilet Day' here in the capital.

He said the target, which seemed unachievable, was achieved in just five years on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Only 25.9 per cent of rural households in Bihar had toilets when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Har Ghar Shauchalaya' drive on October 2, 2014, the DyCM said and claimed that all panchayats have been declared ODF with construction of toilets in cent per cent households of the state.

The deputy chief minister said that as per World Health Organisation's 2018 report, three lakh families could save on an average Rs 50,000 due to construction of toilets which they would have spent on treatment of diseases. One stage of sanitation has been completed while the second stage will be of solid and liquid waste management, he said..

