PM to address conclave of accountants general

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address a conclave organised here to find ways to use technology in audit operations. He will address accountants general and deputy accountants general from across the country.

Before addressing the conclave, the prime minister will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India here, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The conclave on the theme "Transforming Audit and Assurance in a Digital World" is being held to consolidate experience, and chart out the path of Indian audit and accounts department for the next few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)