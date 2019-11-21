Woman commuter gives brith at Railways' 'One-Rupee Clinic'

An 18-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl at the 'One-Rupee Clinic' on suburban Panvel railway station in Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. This is 11th such instance where 'One-Rupee Clinics' have come to the rescue of women commuters of the railway network, Dr Rahul Ghule CEO of 'One-Rupee Clinic' said.

Manisha Kale, who was travelling from Nerul to Panvel on the Harbour Line, started experiencing labour pains during the commute, he said. "Our Panvel centre night in-charge Dr Vishal Vani got a call from the station manager, and Kale gave birth to a baby girl with the help of the doctor and railway staff," Dr Ghule said.

Both the mother and child are doing well, and have been shifted to a government hospital for further care, he added. "We are proud of our 'One-Rupee Clinic' staff for successfully providing golden-hour treatment to passengers," he said..

