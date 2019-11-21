Priyanka backs appointment of Muslim professor at BHU
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday came out in support of the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Banaras Hindu University's Sanskrit department has triggered a row. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader defended the appointment.
"Our languages and culture are our speciality, our strength," the Congress leader tweeted. "Sanskrit language has vastness. The constitution of our country has vastness. Any teacher can teach Sanskrit in a university," the Congress leader added.
BSP president Mayawati too on Thursday blamed the government for the controversy, saying education and politics of religion or caste cannot be linked. A group of students has been opposing the appointment of Feroze Khan as an assistant professor while some backed the teacher.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Congress
- Banaras Hindu University
- Mayawati
- Feroze Khan
ALSO READ
Mexico Congress backs constitutional change to allow presidential recall vote
Pakistan has played active and negative role in Afghan affairs for decades: US Congressional report
MP: CBI raids residence of Congress MLA
Parliamentary panel headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to take up WhatsApp snooping case on November 20: Sources
Disappointed with Congress leaders removal from NMML Society: Mallikarjun Kharge