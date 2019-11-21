New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL22 JK-SITUATION Shutdown in Kashmir continue after posters warning shopkeepers appear in Valley Srinagar: Shops and businesses were shut and public transport remained largely off the roads in most parts of Kashmir on the second consecutive day on Thursday, after posters warning shopkeepers against opening their establishments appeared in some areas.

DEL33 UP-BHU-PRIYANKA Priyanka backs appointment of Muslim professor at BHU Varanasi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday came out in support of the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Banaras Hindu University's Sanskrit department has triggered a row. DEL26 UP-BHU-MAYAWATI Mayawati blames govt for BHU controversy Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday blamed the government for the controversy at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over the appointment of a Muslim scholar as Sanskrit teacher, and said education and politics of religion or caste cannot be linked.

LGD20 HR-COURT-HONEYPREET Dera violence: Court frames charges against Honeypreet, 39 others Panchkula: A court here has framed charges against Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and 39 others in a 2017 violence case that had left 36 dead after the conviction of the godman in two rape cases. DES9 RJ-CHILD-AWARD Jaipur prodigy selected for national award under outstanding creative child category Jaipur: Wheelchair-bound 17-year-old Hridayeshwar Singh Bhati, a child prodigy from Jaipur who has a fatal disease, has been selected for a national award under the outstanding creative child category by the government. IN THE PIPELINE Lucknow: Feeling sidelined, senior Congress leaders plan to meet party president Sonia Gandhi for clear instructions about their role in the organisation..

