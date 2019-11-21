International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt considering formulation of National Textiles Policy: Irani

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:50 IST
Govt considering formulation of National Textiles Policy: Irani

The Centre is considering formulation of the National Textiles Policy in consultation with states, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday. "The National Textile Policy is currently under consideration due to our consultation with the states," she said while replying during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Upper House, Irani said in addition to existing markets, 12 new markets have been identified to boost opportunities in the export segment of textiles industry. "We are also in the process of ensuring that the small exporters become mid-sized companies through interventions by various government ministries," the minister said.

She informed the House that under the ATUFS scheme, 1,868 applications have been received from various industry partners who have said that they have received a reported investment of Rs 13,612 crore post the Rs 6,000 package being announced. Responding to a supplementary question on refunds of embedded taxes to exporters, Irani observed that taxation was not under the ambit of her ministry (textiles) but assured that the government is seized of the challenges.

"It is the first time in the history of textile industry in our country that embedded state and central taxes were refunded to our industry and the industry, in its conversation with not only my ministry (textiles) but ministry of finance, commerce and external affairs explores every possibility to strengthen possibilities of our industry," she said. To another supplementary question on what would have been effect on textiles industry if India chose to sign Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) mega trade deal, Irani complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present in the House at the time, on behalf of the textiles industry, for taking such a strong stand to protect the interests of India's manufacturing sector.

"In fact we have been diligently trying to follow up FTA possibilities with nations which for years were never signed," the minister said. She thanked the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for partnering with the Textile Ministry to explore such opportunities.

In a written reply, Irani stated the export of apparel under special package (October 2016 to August 2019) is Rs 3,27,895 crore which has increased by Rs 16,914 crore as compared with the previous corresponding period. No data on fixed term/direct jobs is available. In another written reply, she said under comprehensive Integrated Skill Development Scheme (ISDS), a total of 11.14 lakh persons have been trained during FY 2010-11 to 2017-18, in various diverse segments of textiles covering textiles and apparel, jute, spinning, weaving, technical textiles, sericulture, handloom and handicrafts.

The training in ISDS also covered 33 states and Union Territories of the country, widely covering all sections such as women (71.27 per cent), Scheduled Castes (20.82 per cent), Scheduled Tribes (6.9 per cent) and divyang jan (0.28 per cent). Out of the 11.14 lakh persons trained so far, 8.43 lakh persons have been employed. She said special emphasis is also being laid on upskilling in apparel and garment segment for increasing competitiveness in the industry in global market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.N. nuclear watchdog presses Iran for answers on uranium traces

The U.N. nuclear watchdogs top inspector will travel to Tehran next week to press Iran to finally explain the origin of uranium traces found at an undeclared site, the agencys acting chief said on Thursday. Reuters first reported in Septemb...

Govt refers surrogacy bill to 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha

The government on Thursday referred a bill, which seeks to ban commercial surrogacy in India, to a 23-member select committee of Rajya Sabha. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moved a motion in the upper house of Parliament referring the ...

Original petitioner welcomes Centre's NRC move, Cong objects

The Assam Public Works APW, the original petitioner in the Supreme Court on updating the National Register of Citizens NRC, on Thursday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shahs announcement that the NRC would be updated again in the state al...

Strike at Canada's biggest railroad enters third day as talks continue

A strike at Canadas biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co, entered its third day on Thursday, as the company said talks were continuing with workers, assisted by federally appointed mediators. Some 3,200 unionized employees, includ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019