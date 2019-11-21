International Development News
Development News Edition

DPS principal held over leasing land for Nithyananda's ashram

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:49 IST
DPS principal held over leasing land for Nithyananda's ashram

Police on Thursday arrested the principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) near here in Gujarat for violating government norms while leasing out land to controversial self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda for his ashram. Hitesh Puri, Principal of Delhi Public School (East), located at Hirapur village on Ahmedabad's outskirts, ignored the collectors notification related to the matter, police said.

School authorities failed to produce documents pertaining to informing police after leasing out the land for the ashram of the controversial guru, who has been booked in a criminal case in the city, they said. Puri was arrested and charged under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and later released on bail, a police We held Puri after the school was found violating a notification issued by the district collector pertaining to owners required to inform the police when leasing out their property on rent.

"The school rented out its property to Nithyanandas ashram without informing the police, DySP (Ahmedabad rural), K T Kamariya said. He was held for flouting notification and was granted bail," he said.

The action comes after two co-ordinators of an organisation run by Nithyananda, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham, were arrested on charges of kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault, among others, after four children enrolled there came out to allege they were being mistreated by the authorities. Yogini Sarvagyapeetham is situated on the DPS premises.

The development came even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) sought a report from the Gujarat Education department on how the school's land was leased out to Nithyanand's ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission. PTI KA PD RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

Economic slowdown due to wrong policy decisions of NDA govt: West Bengal FM

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Thursday said the current slowdown is a result of wrong policy decisions like demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST. In the modern histor...

UPDATE 3-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

FEATURE-Alpine skiing-Osborne-Paradis down but not out after horrific injury

Considering his once mangled lower left leg has been put back together with 13 screws, bone cement and a hip bone taken from a cadaver, downhiller Manuel Osborne-Paradis return to the piste could rank among the great ski racing comebacks of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019