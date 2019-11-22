Man, his son charred to death in Himachal

A man and his son were burnt alive on Thursday night after a major fire broke out at their house in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said. His wife escaped as she slipped on the ladder of the house in Banjar area, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the charred bodies have been recovered. The house was completely burnt, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

