Raj: Three persons, 10-year-old killed in road accident

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:25 IST
Three people and a 10-year-old boy were killed in a head-on collision between two cars in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, police said. The accident took place on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway when two cars collided head-on near Harsawa village, killing all the four, police said.

The deceased were identified as Nitin Kumar, his wife Sapna, their son Darsh while a passenger in the other car Pushpa was also killed. The matter is being further investigated, they said.

