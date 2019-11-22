Raj: Three persons, 10-year-old killed in road accident
Three people and a 10-year-old boy were killed in a head-on collision between two cars in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Friday, police said. The accident took place on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway when two cars collided head-on near Harsawa village, killing all the four, police said.
The deceased were identified as Nitin Kumar, his wife Sapna, their son Darsh while a passenger in the other car Pushpa was also killed. The matter is being further investigated, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
