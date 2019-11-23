Timely rainfall boosts saffron production in Kashmir

Saffron production is likely to get a boost in Jammu and Kashmir as the region has received timely rainfall this year. "Timely rainfall has increased saffron production this year, because of the drought, the production was dismal last year. Hopefully, it will more than double this year," said Syed Altaf Ajaz Andrabi, Director of Agriculture, Jammu and Kashmir.

It should be noted that among the major horticulture products saffron is one of the most demanded export products which generates significant employment in rural areas of Kashmir. District Pulwama, commonly known as a saffron bowl of Kashmir, is dominant in saffron production followed by Budgam, Srinagar and Kistwar districts. (ANI)

