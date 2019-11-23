Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL2 WB-MAMATA-AIMIM Muslim's messiah Mamata faces AIMIM challenge on home turf Kolkata: The political landscape of West Bengal looks set for a major change with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM deciding to contest the 2021 assembly polls, signalling the advent of a new player in a hugely polarised arena where Mamata Banerjee's TMC holds sway over Muslim votes.

CES2 AR-FIRE-DEATH Four members of family charred to death in Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar: Four members of a family were charred to death when their house caught fire at Dokoiso Colony near Gohpur Tinali here, early on Saturday, police said. CES4 OD-FLIGHT Direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat from Jan 20 Bhubaneswar: Bi-weekly direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat in Gujarat will commence from January 20 next year, officials said.

CES5 OD-UNIVERSITY-CM Rs 100 crore for infrastructure dev of Utkal Univ: Odisha CM Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced Rs 100 crore assistance for the infrastructure development of Utkal University here. ERG1 OD-REVENUE-GROWTH Odisha registers 9 pc growth in revenue generation till Oct 2019 Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered a growth of 9 per cent in revenue generation till the end of this October compared to the corresponding period of last financial year, an official said.

ERG2 WB-LIT-MEET Literary meet begins in city Kolkata: A literary meet began in the city on Saturday in which 51 poets and authors from across the country are taking part, its organiser said..

