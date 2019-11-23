International Development News
Assam govt committed to uplift condition of tea garden workers

  Guwahati
  Updated: 23-11-2019 18:12 IST
  Created: 23-11-2019 18:12 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the state and central governments are committed to uplift the condition of tea garden workers and community in the state. Assam is known in the world due to its tea but the people who actually produce it have remained neglected since Independence, the chief minister said at Mariani in Jorhat district.

"Now the state and central governments have both come forward with committed zeal to uplift the condition of the workers and the tea garden community in Assam," Sonowal said. He was addressing a programme on the Shramik Kalyan Divas, organised by the state labour welfare department and Assam Labour Welfare Committee.

The chief minister said the state government has launched a series of initiatives to ensure a better and dignified life for the tea garden workers. He said 10,000 tea tribe youths will be provided a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 for encouraging entrepreneurship and another one-time grant of Rs 10,000 would be provided to meritorious students of the community who have passed High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary examinations with success.

He urged the members of the tea community to empower themselves with education so that they can take advantage of various schemes launched by the government for their development. "The younger generation must fulfil their responsibility of bringing development to their community through dedication and hard work," Sonowal said.

He claimed the state government has implemented tea community welfare schemes with sincerity and not for political gains and urged the community members to come forward for taking advantage of these schemes for their development. The chief minister also felicitated writer Jaleswari Tasa, artist Dulal Manki, footballer Pranjal Bhumij among others for achieving success in their respective fields and setting an example for other members of the tea community..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

