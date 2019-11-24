Malvinder Singh, Sunil Godhwani sent to judicial custody till Dec 7 in RFL money laundering case

A Delhi court on Saturday sent former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited, Sunil Godhwani, to judicial custody in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL). Special Judge Sandeep Yadav sent the two to judicial custody till December 7.

Appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), advocate Nitesh Rana sought further custodial interrogation of the two in the matter. However, the court dismissed the application observing that "further custodial interrogation is neither required nor warranted." Singh and Godhwani were presented before the court on expiry of their custodial interrogation by the ED.

The duo was arrested by the ED on November 14. According to the economic offences watchdog, both the accused, along with others, transferred an amount of approximately Rs 1,000 crore to various persons from the entities linked to a corporate loan book and finally it was siphoned off.

The ED had started its investigation in the matter on the basis of a case lodged by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

