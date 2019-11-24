Invest in research at universities: PM to governors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said governors as chancellors of universities should ensure that institutions of higher learning invest in research that fosters start-up culture and leads to job creation. The prime minister made these remarks at the concluding ceremony of the 50th annual conference of governors and lieutenant governors here.
