Chhattisgarh to get fourth tiger reserve

Chhattisgarh is set to have Guru Ghasidas National Park in Kotiya district as its fourth 'tiger reserve', the state government announced.

  Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  Updated: 25-11-2019 09:17 IST
  Created: 25-11-2019 09:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh is set to have Guru Ghasidas National Park in Kotiya district as its fourth 'tiger reserve', the state government announced. The decision was taken in the 11th meeting of Chhattisgarh State Wildlife Board chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence on Sunday.

Presently there are three tiger reserves in the state which are: Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve and Indravati Tiger Reserve. With this new announcement, four tiger reserves will get functional in the state. Additionally, notification regarding the formation of Lemru Elephant Reserve was also made in this meeting. The Lemru Elephant Reserve will come into existence soon by merging the forest areas of Korba, Katghora, Dharamjigarh and Surguja forest divisions of Korba, Raigad and Surguja districts. The total area records to be of about one thousand 995 square kilometers.

The meeting laid strong emphasis on increasing the number of tigers in the state and their safety measures such as radio collaring system for tiger safety and resettlement of more cheetahs from the Barnavapara Sanctuary to Guru Ghasi Das National Park and Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve. The Chief Minister has instructed to develop water sources for wild animals in the state's forests and plantation of fruits and vegetables especially Narwali vegetables, plantation of bamboo and banana so that these wild animals won't have to wander here and there for food and fodder and gave strong directions for the construction of large ponds in the forest villages.

Five species of vultures are found in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, Guru Ghasidas National Park and Mainpat in Surguja district in the state. Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Ravindra Choubey, MLAs Khelsay Singh, Devvrat Singh, Shishupal Sori, Additional Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretary Forest Manoj Kumar Pingua, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rakesh Chaturvedi and related departmental officers were present at the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

