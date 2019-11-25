International Development News
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm tomorrow

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday after continued uproar over the formation of the government in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm tomorrow
Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday after continued uproar over the formation of the government in Maharashtra. The Lok Sabha saw two adjournments earlier over the unruly scenes in the morning during which Congress members clashed with marshals.

The marshals came to the House after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla named two Congress members -- TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden -- who did not heed his calls for removing a big banner they were carrying and warned them to invoke Rule 373 under which they will be sent out of the house. Unfazed by Speaker's warning, the two Congress members refused to let go the banner, following which the marshals were called in to escort the leaders out of the house. However, instead of abiding by Speaker's order, the two Congress MPs pushed the marshals and refused to leave the premises.

According to Rule 373, the Speaker, if, is of the opinion that the conduct of any member is grossly disorderly, may direct such member to withdraw immediately from the House, and any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the day's proceedings. A member named by Speaker cannot take part in the day's proceedings. Rajya Sabha was initially adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amidst sloganeering by the opposition MPs over the Maharashtra issue. Similar slogans were raised in the Lower House of Parliament earlier today, where the opposition members raised the slogan of 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh karo' (stop killing the constitution) during Question Hour.

Earlier in the day, the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Congress' Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh on Monday gave adjournment motion notice in the House over the Maharashtra issue. In another development, Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has also given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi led the party's protest in Parliament premises over the manner in which government had been formed in Maharashtra. In a surprise development, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the state's Chief Minister for the second time while NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy on Saturday morning. (ANI)

