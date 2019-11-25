International Development News
Development News Edition

Babita Phogat invites PM Modi, Shah and Nadda for her wedding on Dec 1

Wrestler and BJP member, Babita Phogat who is all set to tie the knot with her fiance, Vivek Suhag has invited many bigwigs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda to attend the wedding.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:19 IST
Babita Phogat invites PM Modi, Shah and Nadda for her wedding on Dec 1
BJP member Babita Phogat to marry her fiance Vivek Suhag. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Wrestler and BJP member, Babita Phogat who is all set to tie the knot with her fiance, Vivek Suhag has invited many bigwigs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda to attend the wedding. Earlier in the day, the couple visited Parliament to invite Nadda. The wedding is scheduled to take place on December 1.

Phogat who celebrated her birthday on November 20 posted a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram and captioned it as saying, "You know you have made your birthday extra special when you got the privilege to meet our respected PM Narendra Modi Ji on it. We also got an opportunity to invite him to join us for the most special day of our lives - ''Our Wedding'. Thank you sir for your blessings, it means a lot to us." Similarly, in another post, the wrestler shared a picture with Shah with a caption that said, "Met Home Minister Amit Shah and invited him for the upcoming wedding party that is to be held in Delhi on December 2. The minister also extended his best wishes for the wedding."

Commonwealth medalist Babita Phogat contested from the Dadri assembly seat in Haryana. She lost the seat to independent Sombir Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). She had received 24786 votes in total. Phogat had joined the BJP with her father in August ahead of the assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

"Little kittens": Hong Kong campus protest holdouts left isolated and fearful

Last week, the cafeteria of Hong Kongs Polytechnic University was buzzing with pro-democracy protesters who occupied the campus for days, fighting fierce street battles with riot police in some of the most violent clashes during six months ...

Subhash Chandra resigns as Chairman of ZEEL

Subhash Chandra has resigned as the Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited ZEEL. However, he will remain Non-Executive Director of the company.In light of the changes in shareholding, Subhash Chandra has expressed his intention t...

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Rajiv case convict Robert Payas out of jail on parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Robert Payas walked out of the prison for the first time after 28 years on a 30-day parole. Serving life term, he was released from the Puzhal Central Prison here based on a November 21 Madras High C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019