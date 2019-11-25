International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP delegation seeks inquiry commission to probe Dalit's murder in Punjab, calls it lynching

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:56 IST
BJP delegation seeks inquiry commission to probe Dalit's murder in Punjab, calls it lynching

Lack of justice for weaker sections in Punjab can have serious repercussions, including a rise in Left Wing Extremism, the BJP said on Monday as it demanded a commission of inquiry to investigate the "lynching" of a Dalit youth in the state. Sharing the findings of a three-member BJP delegation which probed the gruesome killing of Jagmail Singh, its leader and party vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that state police and medical officials denied any negligence on their part despite a lack of action after Singh was thrashed and forced to drink urine on November 7.

He died on November 16. Constituted by BJP president Amit Shah, the delegation included two party MPs, Satyapal Singh and V D Ram, both former IPS officers. Its members visited the victim's village and held extensive discussions with his family members, villagers, police officials and doctors.

Sahasrabuddhe told reporters that a local dharmshala used by Dalits had pictures of left wing extremist figures and its library stocked proscribed literature, as he highlighted his party's apprehensions about a rise in radical violence due to a sense of injustice among weaker sections. "If there is anything like lynching, then this is lynching," Sahasrabuddhe said about Singh's murder by members of dominant caste in Changliwala village.

"Incidents of atrocities against Dalits in Punjab have increased over the last few years. A scenario where justice is not ensured for weaker sections of society can be exploited by anti-national forces to foment trouble. The social fabric is becoming weak under the Congress rule in the state," he said. The panel also shared its report with Shah, who is also the Union home minister, and the BJP president told them that the central government is "seized" of this trend and acting pro-actively, Sahasrabuddge said.

Satyapal Singh, a former Mumbai commissioner, said the ongoing probe headed by the state police is unlikely to render the victim's family justice when its senior officials keep saying that there was no negligence on their part. The BJP delegation demanded an commission of inquiry into the murder. Its members said the victim was tied and beaten up with rods on November 7, and was forced to drink urine when he sought water.

The victim's legs were amputated due to injuries he sustained. They said police registered an FIR only on November 13, that too under very weak sections of Indian Penal Code to help accused. Sahasrabuddhe said the police helped the accused because of their links to a former chief minister who is from the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

A place on Earth with no life?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Jessica Lal murder case: Delhi HC asks jail authorities to decide within week, convict's parole plea

The Delhi High Court directed the jail authorities on Monday to decide within a week the plea of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma, who has spent about 17 years in jail, seeking eight weeks parole to look after family needs. Justice Ra...

Uttarakhand: Over 47 per cent voter turnout in Pithoragarh bypoll      

Over 47&#160;per cent of the electorate cast their vote in the Pithoragarh assembly bypoll on Monday. The polling was held peacefully and 47.48 per cent of the electorate cast their vote by 5 pm, Pithoragarh District Magistrate-cum-Returnin...

Four independent MLAs supporting BJP-JJP govt get plum positions

Four among seven independent MLAs supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana were on Monday given plum positions in various boards and corporations. While independent legislator Ranjit Singh Chautala has already been made a minister in th...

Air quality in Delhi dipped slightly

The air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped slightly on Monday but is expected to improve in the next 24 hours as widespread rains are likely. Weather experts said a dip in the wind speed -- from 10-12 kilometers per hour to 5-6 kmph -- led to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019