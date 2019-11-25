1 held with grenade in J-K's Baramulla

A grenade was seized from a man arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district for threatening candidates applying for a police recruitment exam, an official said on Monday. The man was held near the railway station in the north Kashmir district.

He was apparently trying to threaten candidates applying for an special police officers exam, the official said. Police said they recovered a live grenade from his possession and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)