4 held with grenade in J-K's Baramulla

Four people were arrested on Monday after one of them allegedly threatened youths filing applications for special police officers examination in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, an official said on Monday.

The man who threatened youths was held near the railway station in the north Kashmir district. On his disclosure, his three associates were also arrested.

Police said they recovered a live grenade from his possession and further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)