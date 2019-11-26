Govt must evolve a comprehensive policy to fight terrorism: JKUF

Jammu Kashmir Unity Foundation has called for a comprehensive response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism which has been going on unabated for decades in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. This was a unanimous resolution passed at a conference "26/11 Lessons for Future" organized by JKUF here to remember the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as a war-like act which exposed the entire dimension of the Pak-sponsored low-intensity aggression against India.

All the panelists opined that if the entire gamut of issues brought to the fore by the Mumbai terror attack would have been addressed in totality, India by now would have decisively defeated the terror war unleashed by Pakistan, a JKUF statement said. The panelists were unanimous in their views that after the neutralization of 370 and reorganization of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two UTs, a pedestal has been created to defeat the Pak designs and a hope has been generated that Jihadi terrorism would now be understood in its entirety and dealt with comprehensively.

Speaking of the occasion, Major General G S Jamwal (Retd) said, "We have not fought terrorism as a nation." He said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism could not have been possible if the subversion unleashed by Pakistan inside India would have been dealt with decisively. "Unless we nourish patriotism and cripple the pro-Pak, anti-national forces inside, our battle against terrorism will not be won," he said.

Tito Ganjoo, a Constitutional expert and editor Epilogue, emphasised on bringing a comprehensive law on terrorism which would not be an adhoc approach towards terrorism. To ensure zero-tolerance to terrorism, a law which would take care of all aspects from preventive detentions to investigations, procedure, evidence and trial has to be enacted, he said.

He argued that unless legislative, police and judicial reforms are introduced, every effort would be superfluous. He also advocated for a new law encompassing the witness protection programmes and mechanisms, besides a strong perjury law.

Tribal Research & Cultural Foundation secretary Jawaid Rahi said all communities have to fight the menace of terrorism unitedly. He said Gujjar community living in Jammu and Kashmir has been in the fore-front of the fight against terrorism and has played a stellar role in its elimination.

Rahi said the role played by Gujjars in standing up to Pak terrorism needs to be recognized by all and declared the resolve of J&K Gujjars to uphold the national unity and continue with their efforts to defeat terrorism. Supreme Court lawyer and IkkJutt Jammu chairman Ankur Sharma said the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was more than terrorism.

"It was an act of Jihad -- the global menace threatening the world peace," he said. "There is an imperative necessity to respond to the Jihadi war in its entirety. This war is a fascist war driven by a regressive religious perspective. It aims to destroy co-existence and impose a totalitarian religious order", he added.

In his address, Prof Shujaat Khan said, "Pakistan is the hub of illegal mafia economy. It is the epicentre of not only terrorism but drug-driven international cartels, poisoning the whole world." "Pakistan is the prime motor of the international narcotics trade and it is this trade that finances terrorism," he added.

Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said the 26/11 was enacted by Lashkar-e-Taiba, the foremost terror instrument of Pakistan. "It's high time to realize that the entire terrorist campaign in Jammu and Kashmir has been spearheaded by Lashkar-e-Taiba," he said.

"It is intriguing that while the Government of India has banned Jamaat-e-Islami and JKLF, the ideological and indoctrination mother of Lashkar-e-Taiba known as AhlEHadith has been left free," he said, adding the reasons for this cannot be understood. PTI AB RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)