Give us 200 acres land for Ram temple, demands Ramjanmbhoomi Nyas member Vedanti

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday demanded Central Government to allocate at least 200 acres of land for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday demanded Central Government to allocate at least 200 acres of land for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"At least 200 acres of land should be granted for the temple of such stature on lines of Ranakpur mandir, Akshardham Mandir, Sankheshwar temple in Kutch. The nyas would welcome anyone that is appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the trust for the construction of Ram Temple," Vedanti told ANI. He, however, stated that 67 acres of land in Ayodhya is not enough for the temple. He further suggested a few names that may be considered for appointment to the trust.

The nyas member further asserted that he had served the Ramjanmabhoomi cause for the past several decades and wanted a grand temple at the site that could do justice to the aspirations of people like late Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Ashok Singhal etc who had fought for it their entire lives. Vedanti claimed that he will abide by the decision taken by the Centre on trust and its members.

"In trust, representation of Ayodhya saints is necessary. Trust should have a personality of international grandstanding. Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas president Nityagopal Das should represent the temple. There are four people who have struggled for Ayodhya and are alive. These are Nityagopal Ji, Kanhaiyadas Ji, Kishori Sharan, and Acharya Satyendra Das. Whatever the government of India will decide, we will accept," said Vedanti. Furthermore, Vedanti said that the members of Nyas want the temple to be of a world-class level. The arrangements for international tourists should be such that Lord Ram gets recognition across the globe.

"The Narendra Modi-led government needs to develop the temple as well as the city at an international scale so that the visitors to Ayodhya get a world-class experience and Lord Ram could be acknowledged worldwide," said Vedanti. "Around 95 per cent of Muslims in India don't want review petition and Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram don't want peace and are inciting few Muslims," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

