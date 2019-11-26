International Development News
Hulimaavu lake breach: BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 50,000 compensation for 319 families

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced Rs 50,000 compensation for all 319 families who were affected by Hulimaavu lake breach incident.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced Rs 50,000 compensation for all 319 families who were affected by Hulimaavu lake breach incident. According to government officials, the amount will directly be deposited to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

As per government statistics, a total of 630 houses were damaged due to lake breach. Those who were affected by the lake breach are being provided with food and temporary shelter. The Chief Minister also directed officials to develop road, drinking water and drainage systems in the affected area.

Following the flood caused by a breach in the lake bund, many residents of Hulimavu took to social media on Sunday and sought aid from the authorities as water gushed into their compounds. "Hon'ble Lokayukta/Hon'ble High Court should take Suo Motu Cognizance and punish both officials and contractor responsible for this incident - pay for all the losses including reconstruction of lake bund," a Twitter user wrote.

The administration set up a temporary relief camp at the Hulimavu Tennis Court which is sheltering around 300 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

