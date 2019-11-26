International Development News
Vietnamese Army delegation visits OTA

  PTI
  • |
  Gaya
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 20:38 IST
A 18-member Vietnamese Army delegation visited the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) at Gaya on Tuesday. The 18-member delegation was led by senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of General Staff (CGS), Vietnam People's Army and deputy minister of national defence.

The Vietnamese Army delegation visited the OTA at Gaya as part of military diplomacy, OTA's media in-charge Colonel Ratish Ramesh said. THe Vietnamese delegation interacted with the OTA Commandant Lt General Sunil Srivastava with regard to the gentleman cadets from Vietnam who are undergoing training at the Academy.

The delegation also paid obeisance at the Mahabodhi temple, 80 feet Buddha statue and Vietnamese Monastery, Ramesh said. The visit will boost the rich historical cultural ties between the two countries and strengthen bilateral military relations between the armed forces of India and Vietnam, he added..

