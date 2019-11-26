International Development News
Yellow weather warning issued for snowfall, rain in HP

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:25 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:25 IST
Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) The meteorological department on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snowfall in some places of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days due to a western disturbance. The MeT department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

Yellow is the least dangerous among the warnings. Rain and snow are likely at most places in high and middle hills with heavy falls and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in the plains and low hills on November 27 and 28, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Some areas in the higher reaches of the state received snowfall on Tuesday, while some other places received rainfall, causing the mercury to drop a few notches, the weatherman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

