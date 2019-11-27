International Development News
Development News Edition

AIMPLB will file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Zafaryab Jilani

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 14:30 IST
AIMPLB will file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict before Dec 9: Zafaryab Jilani

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Wednesday that it will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title suit before December 9. "The board is firm on its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court and we have time till December 9 for doing so," AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told

PTI. The Sunni Central Waqf Board decided on Tuesday that it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

Stressing that the decision of the Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants, will have no effect on the AIMPLB decision, Jilani said the board has already taken a final decision in this regard in its meeting here on November 17. "Exercising our constitutional right, we are going to file a review petition in the Babri Masjid case during the first week of December. Sunni Waqf Board's decision not to pursue the case won't legally affect us. All Muslim organizations are on the same page," Zafaryab Jilani was quoted as saying in a tweet by the AIMPLB.

"The date for filing the review petition cannot be announced as of now as it is yet to be decided on whose behalf it will be filed," Jilani said while alleging that prospective Muslim parties, who can file the review petition, are being harassed by the Ayodhya police. Police are warning Muslim litigants that they will be framed and put behind bars if they file a review petition. This behaviour of police can also be mentioned in the petition that will be moved before the apex court, the AIMPLB secretary said.

In a unanimous verdict on November 9, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

IMPACT’s report reveals India to be one of gold smuggling hubs

IMPACTs IMPACTTransform.org new report reveals India to be one of the largest gold smuggling hubs in the world.As a result, gold that is tied to conflict, human rights abuses, and corruption in Africa and South America is entering legal int...

CORRECTED-Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday last week the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death g...

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Man City owner scores $4.8 bln price tag with stake sale

Manchester Citys Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a 500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the worlds most valuable soccer group with a 4.8 billion price tag.Tech-focused Silver Lake will buy just ...

Soccer-Ibrahimovic buys share in Swedish club Hammarby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become part-owner of Stockholm club Hammarby, but the 38-year-old has no intention of playing in the Swedish top flight again, despite publishing a picture of the clubs shirt with his name on it on Instagram.Ibrahimov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019