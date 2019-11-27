Man held for extorting money from Royal Twinkle Star Club head

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from chairman and director of Citrus Check-Inns and Royal Twinkle Star Club Omprakash Goenka, the city police said on Wednesday. Goenka himself is facing cases of duping investors.

Kishor Adhav, resident of Dadar in central Mumbai, was arrested on late Monday night, said an official of Unit 10 of the Crime Branch. Adhav had been allegedly threatening Goenka since 2016, demanding money, the official said.

Goenka, accused of duping around 18 lakh investors across Maharashtra of about Rs 4,500 crore, himself had been arrested by the Economic Offences Wings of Mumbai, Nashik and Pune Police in the past. He later obtained bail. According to the police, since 2016 his companies did not pay out dividend or even the principal amounts to investors, leading to protests outside his office in Wadala.

As per Goenka's complaint, during one such protest, Adhav entered his office and told him that he was the "Bhai" (don) of the area, and demanded money. In 2017, Goenka stated in his complaint, Aadhav and four of his associates accosted him near a hotel at Worli Seaface, forced him to sit in a car and demanded Rs 50 lakh.

They assaulted him before letting him off. Goenka then filed a complaint at Worli police station, but Aadhav allegedly kept threatening him.

Goenka allegedly paid around Rs 50 lakh in total to Adhav, but the latter continued demanding more money, so Goenka registered an FIR with Andheri police recently. A case of extortion and kidnapping was registered against Adhav, an official from Andheri police station said, adding that another three extortion cases have already been registered against him at Bhoiwada police station in the city, and further probe is on..

