International Development News
Development News Edition

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:06 IST
Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief

Gobind Singh Longowal was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) during its annual general house meeting here on Wednesday. He will head the apex gurdwara body for the third time in a row after being elected as its chief for the first time in November 2017.

Longowal was re-elected unanimously after his name was proposed by former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur during the general house meeting at the Teja Singh Samudari Hall in the Committee premises. Longowal becomes the 44th chief of the SGPC, which is considered as mini Parliament of Sikh religious affairs.

He was a legislator in 1985, 1997, 2002 and 2015 and became an SGPC member in 2011. Talking to reporters, Longowal said, "I am thankful to Waheguru (Almighty) for giving me another chance to serve this religious body. I am also thankful to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and the party which trusted me. I will work hard for the Sikh community and will always be available for it".

The re-election of Longowal came a day after SGPC members owing allegiance to the SAD reportedly gave all the rights to Sukhbir Badal for deciding the names of the president, office bearers and the executive body. Sukhbir Badal had on Tuesday evening held a closed door meeting with the Committee's sitting office-bearers, members and party MLAs with regard to the election of the SGPC chief.

He had also met the SGPC members in the last two days to get the feedback on deciding the names. There are a total of 191 members of the SGPC general house. Of which, 170 are elected members, besides five Jathedars of five Takhts (Sikh temporal seats), a head priest of the Golden Temple and 15 nominated ones.

Of them, only 185 members have voting rights in the elections of the SGPC president. The last general elections of the SGPC were held in 2011 in which 170 members were elected.

During the meeting, Rajinder Singh Mehta was elected as senior vice-president, Gurbaksh Singh Nawashehar as junior vice-president and Harjinder Singh Dhami became the general secretary of the SGPC. Besides, 11 executive members of the body who were also elected are Bhupinder Singh Asand, Jagsir Singh, Harpal Singh Gora, Sher Singh Mandwala, Parmjit Khera, Jasmer Singh, Amarjit Singh Bhlaipur, Surjit Singh Kang, Indermohan Singh, Mukhwinder Singh and Bibi Kuldeep Kaur Tohra.

Meanwhile, 10 members, including Balwinder Singh Bains, Mahinder Singh Hussainpur, Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, Amrik Singh Shahpur and Sarwan Singh, walked out of the meeting to register their protest on the handling of the 2015 sacrilege incidents in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead $2 bln spending spree on gene therapy production

Eleven drugmakers led by Pfizer and Novartis have set aside a combined 2 billion to invest in gene therapy manufacturing since 2018, according to a Reuters analysis, in a drive to better control the production of the worlds priciest medicin...

French defence minister heads to Mali to honour troops killed in helicopter crash

French Defence Minister Florence Parly is heading for Mali to honor the 13 French soldiers killed during an operation on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.The soldiers died in Mali when their helicopters collided as they hunte...

Canadian National Railway resume services after biggest rail strike in a decade ends

Operations resumed at Canadas largest railway, Canadian National Railway Co. , on Wednesday, a day after company and union officials reached a tentative deal to end an eight-day-long strike that had triggered a severe propane shortage and l...

Septuagenarian siblings save Rs 46K, but all are banned notes

Two septuagenarian sisters at nearby Tirupur did petty jobs and hoarded money for 10 years but are bewildered now that their savings, totalling Rs 46,000, are of litte use as the government had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019