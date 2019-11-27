International Development News
Korea's Navy chief meets Indian counterpart Karambir Singh, Def Secy

Admiral Sim Seung-seob, the Navy chief of South Korea, met his Indian counterpart Admiral Karambir Singh on Wednesday and discussed issues of common maritime interest and ways to enhance cooperation. He also met Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

"Adm Sim Seung Seob, Chief of Naval Operations, Republic of Korea @ROK_Navy called on Adm Karambir Singh, CNS #NewDelhi & discussed issues of common #MaritimeInterest. The Admiral received Guard of Honour on arrival. #StrengtheningRelations #BridgesofFriendship @SpokespersonMoD," the Indian Navy tweeted. An important element of India's Act East Policy is the robust defence ties New Delhi and Seoul share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

