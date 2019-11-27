NCW issues notice to Raj police chief, seeks speedy probe in gangrape of Alwar woman
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to Rajasthan police chief seeking a speedy probe in a case wherein a woman in Alwar district was allegedly given triple 'talaq' by her husband and gang-raped by her in-laws.
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission will be monitoring the case very closely and has sought a time-bound investigation in the matter.
Considering the gravity of the matter, the NCW has taken suo-motu cognisance of the case and issued a notice to the director general of Rajasthan police, urging him to carry out a speedy investigation in the matter and send a detailed report to the commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
