Review petition draft against Ayodhya verdict ready: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani on Wednesday said that it is ready with draft of a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on Babri Masjid would soon file a plea. "The draft of Review petition against Supreme Court Verdict on Babri masjid is ready and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind would file petition soon," Madani said in a statement.

On November 14, the Working Committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had formed a five-member expert panel of legal experts and Ulama (religious scholars) to look into every aspect of the November 9 Supreme Court Verdict on Babri Masjid. It had decided, on 17 November, to file a review petition after consulting with lawyers and experts. The panel under the chairmanship of Madani has deeply gone into the prospects of a review petition challenging the apex court verdict.

"The expert panel observed that the judgment was against the Babri Masjid and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing is available under the Constitution of India," the statement said. "The panel found that in its more than 1000-page judgment, the 5-member apex court bench under the Chief Justice of India (former) has accepted the most of the evidence and arguments given in favour of Babri masjid. While the legal option is available, there is also Shariah obligation to defend the masjid till the last breath," the panel said.

Madani said that the purpose of filing Review petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is not to disrupt the country's national solidarity and law and order. "Using the privileges provided in the law, a review request is being made regarding the decision of the five-member constitutional bench. Because the country's millions including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians and legal experts are taking this decision beyond their understanding," he said. Earlier this month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. (ANI)

