International Development News
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath shrine wrapped in snow blanket

The shrine of Kedarnath is covered in a thick layer of snow as Uttarakhand and nearby areas are witnessing active blizzards and continuous snowfall.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:34 IST
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath shrine wrapped in snow blanket
The snow-covered shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarkhand. Image Credit: ANI

The shrine of Kedarnath is covered in a thick layer of snow as Uttarakhand and nearby areas are witnessing active blizzards and continuous snowfall. Nearly 4.5 feet thick layer of snow has accumulated in the area over the past few days, making it impossible to continue the reconstruction work at Adi Uttarakhand.

The revered shrine is located in Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river at 22 kilometres (14 mi) uphill trek from Gaurikund. The Badrinath Dham has also been covered in snow of thickness of 2 feet.

The areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Wednesday. Due to western disturbance, the hilly region in Northwest India is witnessing heavy rainfall/snowfall activity. Indian Meteorological Department in its weekly forecast had stated that the Western Himalayan region and nearby plains would witness snowfall. However, no warning has been issued for weekends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, forex weaken as Hong Kong law fans trade worries

Assets in the developing world declined on Thursday as investors turned away from risk after China warned it would retaliate in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wed...

SA and neighbor countries finalize plans for festive season

The Department of Home Affairs is gearing itself to deal with high volumes of travelers at all the countrys ports of entry during the festive season.The department, in collaboration with other border law enforcement agencies and six countri...

Tampa Bay targets running game against Jacksonville

Tampa Bay running backs Ronald Jones II and Peyton Barber figure to be fighting one another for carries on Sunday. Thats because the Buccaneers are visiting Jacksonville in a battle of 4-7 teams, and stopping the run isnt a specialty of the...

Algerian protesters scuffle with police as election nears

Young Algerians protesting against a presidential election candidate scuffled with riot police in an eastern town late on Wednesday, residents said, as pressure builds between the ruling elite and its opponents before the contested Dec. 12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019