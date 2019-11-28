Uttarakhand: Kedarnath shrine wrapped in snow blanket

The shrine of Kedarnath is covered in a thick layer of snow as Uttarakhand and nearby areas are witnessing active blizzards and continuous snowfall. Nearly 4.5 feet thick layer of snow has accumulated in the area over the past few days, making it impossible to continue the reconstruction work at Adi Uttarakhand.

The revered shrine is located in Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river at 22 kilometres (14 mi) uphill trek from Gaurikund. The Badrinath Dham has also been covered in snow of thickness of 2 feet.

The areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Wednesday. Due to western disturbance, the hilly region in Northwest India is witnessing heavy rainfall/snowfall activity. Indian Meteorological Department in its weekly forecast had stated that the Western Himalayan region and nearby plains would witness snowfall. However, no warning has been issued for weekends. (ANI)

