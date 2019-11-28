International Development News
Immediate loan waiver for farmers, promises Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance government of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance in their common minimum programme (CMP) released on Thursday ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister announced immediate and complete loan waiver for famers.

Immediate loan waiver for farmers, promises Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP
Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena at press conference of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena at the press conference of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' here said, "In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong government."

Sena leader Shinde was flanked by NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Jayant Patil at the press conference where he outlined the government's plan for the next five years and assured maximum focus on farmers in the state. The CMP announced by the three parties mentioned five points for the farmers which included - Providing immediate assistance to farmers who are suffering due to premature rains and floods and grant of immediate loan waivers to farmers.

The CMP also promised that crop insurance scheme shall be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops and appropriate measures will be undertaken to ensure remunerative prices for farm produce. "Adequate steps shall be initiated for the construction of a sustainable water supply system for the drought-affected areas," it said.

Other topics addressed in the CMP include unemployment, women, education, urban development, health, industry, social justice, and tourism, arts and culture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

