Telanganas T Works test-flies 3D printed UAV

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 28-11-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:38 IST
Telanganas T Works test-flies 3D printed UAV Hyderabad, Nov 28 (PTI): T Works, a Telangana governments initiative to create a culture of hobbyists, makers and innovators, test-flew a unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near here on Thursday. The UAV features a myriad of 3D-printed parts from materials such as PLA (polylactic acid) , ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and HIPS (high-impact polystyrene), an official press release said.

The UAV weighs 1.5 kg with an estimated top speed of 200 kmph and was designed, 3D-printed and assembled in-house at T Works, it said. The test results would be used to analyse the structural and aerodynamic properties for future applications of 3D-printed UAVs, the release said.

The series of experiments by T Works would serve as a testbed for new autonomous technologies and the potential of 3D printing applications in the aerospace industry, it said. The 3D printing allows low-risk and fast-track prototyping. There were days when people would spend 400-500 hours shaping every single part of a model aircraft with balsa wood and plywood, the release said.

"Today, prototyping has become so easy wherein we only need to design on computers and 3D printers will bring our creations to reality, Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T Works, was quoted as saying. The UAV took 100 hours to design and 3D print, after which the parts were slot-fitted and assembled without the need for nuts, bolts or screws.

Sujai further said , We aim to create a culture of hands-on makers and innovators in the country by lowering the cost and complexity barriers for design and development." T Works would have state-of-the-art prototyping equipment run by a dedicated team of some of the best design, engineering and fabrication talent. T Works is also set to host its first advanced aeromodelling workshop in December where participants would design, build and fly their own UAVs, the release added.

