International Development News
Development News Edition

FIR filed against ex-NRC Coordinator Hajela

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:05 IST
FIR filed against ex-NRC Coordinator Hajela

An FIR was filed on Thursday against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela by the Assam Public Works (APW) with the CBI's Anti-Corruption branch, alleging huge misappropriation of government funds in updating the NRC in the state. APW, the original petitioner in the Supreme Court leading to the updation of the NRC in Assam under the supervision of the apex court,filed the FIR requesting for a high level probe into the alleged corruption/misappropriation of government funds by the former NRC state-coordinator and his close aides.

The case registered by APW member Rajib Deka said that the central government was funding the NRC updation process through the state coordinator. "As per information, an amount of approximately Rs 1600 crore has already been released and we request you to inquire into the whole process of utilisation of the funds as several illegalities and financial irregularities has been committed in making different expenditures," the complainant said.

The FIR, a copy of which was made available to the media, claimed that Hajela had appointed several retired government officials as his advisors and they were provided with new vehicles and a handsome salary package. There is no record of the nature of job done by the advisors and this expenditure has not been audited by the CAG, it said.

The FIR further alleged that a large number of school teachers were engaged in the updation process but no remuneration was paid to them but it has been shown on records that they have been paid huge amounts "which we believe has been misappropriated by Hajela and his close aides". It further alleged that for updation of the NRC about ten thousand laptops were purchased at the cost of Rs 44,500 each but on survey, it has been found that its market value is Rs 22,500 a piece and "this is another instance of corruption in the NRC updation process".

About eleven thousand Electric Generators were purchased by Hajela at double its market price, Deka alleged in the FIR. The FIR further alleged that it is a well-known fact that the former NRC coordinator did not allow the statutory audit of the NRC as he had committed huge financial irregularities and if inquired properly, the truth will come out.

"The above instances clearly indicate that huge corruption has taken place in the NRC updation process with Hajela and his close aides playing an active role in it", Deka alleged. Under the circumstances, it is therefore, requested that an investigation may be carrief out to bring out the truth and doing the needful as per the law, the FIR stated.

The final National Register of Citizens was published on August 31 last, under which names of more than 19 lakh people have been left out. The supreme court had ordered Hajela's transfer from Assam to his home state Madhya Pradesh and he was released from the charge of NRC state coordinator on November 12 last..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Industrial Relations Code Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Amid vehement opposition by the Congress and other parties, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Thursday introduced the Industrial Relations Code Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Congress and other Opposition parties were protesting against...

Nath, Stalin, Raj Thackeray present as Uddhav sworn in as CM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, DMK leader M K Stalin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among those who attended Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday evening. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who re...

WRAPUP 7-China warns U.S. over Hong Kong law as thousands stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take firm counter measures in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fai...

Iraq PM sacks new commander after 22 killed in crackdown: state TV

Baghdad, Nov 28 AFP Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Thursday sacked the military commander he had dispatched earlier in the day to restore order to a protest-hit southern city after a crackdown there killed 22 protesters.Abdel Mahd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019