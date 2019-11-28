Uddhav Thackeray holds first cabinet meeting as CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray held his first cabinet meeting at Sahyadri GuestHouse here after taking oath of office on Thursday evening

Shiv Sena ministers Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai,Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut and NCPministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil were seen arrivingat the venue of the meeting in south Mumbai

Thackeray heads the `Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' ofthree parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)