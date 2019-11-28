International Development News
Five held for killing pastor over land deal

Five held for killing pastor over land deal

Five people were on Thursday arrested for allegedly murdering a 48-year-old pastor here on November 22 following a financial dispute, police said. The prime accused, who is into real estate, hails from Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh and got acquainted with the pastor two years ago, a press release from the police said.

The pastor told the accused that he knows some people who have a plots that could be sold to the realtor if he paid Rs 3 lakh. The accused agreed and paid the pastor the sum, police said. Later, the accused came to know that the plots were sold to some others and when he asked the pastor to return the amount, he reportedly refused. Following this, the realtor engaged four others to kill the pastor and he was stabbed to death by the five..

