DEL39 LD PRAGYA Godse row: BJP axes Pragya from def panel; Rahul says remark reflects 'heart and soul' of BJP-RSS

New Delhi: Amidst a raging row over its MP Pragya Thakur's Godse remark in Lok Sabha, the BJP on Thursday barred her from attending its parliamentary party meeting and removed her from the consultative committee on defence, even as the Congress stepped up its attack over the issue with its leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that her comment reflected the "heart and soul" of the saffron party and the RSS.

BOM41 MH-LD MAHARASHTRA Thackeray Sarkar: Uddhav sworn in CM, 6 ministers take oath

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn in Maharashtra chief minister, heading an unlikely alliance with the Congress and NCP.

CAL40 WB-LDALL BYPOLLS Mamata's TMC sweeps WB bypolls, calls it mandate against NRC

Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling TMC on Thursday bagged all the three assembly seats where bypolls were held recently, trouncing challenger BJP, a victory Mamata Banerjee dubbed as a "mandate against NRC" and in favour of "secularism and unity".

BOM39 MH-LD MAHA-CMP MVA govt to waive farmers' loans, ensure 80 pc jobs to locals

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Thursday said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state would waive farmers' loans and ensure 80 per cent quota in jobs to the local youth.

Sonia, Rahul skip Uddhav's swearing-in, wish him the very best New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi have decided to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister and have conveyed this to him.

DEL87 DEF-LD PROCUREMENT

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms worth Rs 22,800 crore New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of six P 8I anti-submarine warfare jet, indigenous development of airborne warning and control systems (AWACS) aircraft and other military platforms at a cost of Rs 22,800 crore.

DEL69 INDOLANKA-LD GOTABAYA

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives; to hold talks with Modi on Friday New Delhi: In his first overseas tour after taking reins of Sri Lanka over a week ago, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived here on a three-day visit, signalling his intent to deepen bilateral ties with India.

DEL46 RS-PRASAD-WHATSAPP SPYWARE

Govt has issued notice to NSO; WhatsApp didn't inform about vulnerability in system: Prasad in Parliament New Delhi: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Thursday that a WhatsApp CEO-led delegation had not mentioned about any vulnerability of their system during their meetings with the ministry, and that the government was yet to receive the names of people targeted by unnamed entities using Pegasus spyware.

LGD14 SC-3RD LD CHIDAMBARAM Chidambaram influencing witnesses even from custody, ED tells SC in INX Media case

New Delhi: The ED Thursday told the Supreme Court that P Chidambaram continues to wield "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses in the INX Media money laundering case even from the custody, while the Congress leader said the agency cannot "destroy" his career and reputation by making baseless allegations.

DEL37 LS-LD SUPPLEMENTARY DEMANDS Sitharaman seeks Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 21,246 cr

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought Parliament approval to spend an additional Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore in the newly formed union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the current fiscal ending March 2020.

DEL84 BIZ-ONION-PRICE Onion prices remain high, soar to Rs 110/kg in Panaji

New Delhi: Onion prices remain high across the major cities of the country as the average selling price ruled at Rs 70 per kg on Thursday while the maximum rate of Rs 110 per kg was recorded in Panaji, according to official data.

FGN57 PAK-SC-2NDLDALL BAJWA Pak SC grants 6-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday got a six-month conditional extension from the Supreme Court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and pitted the powerful military against the judiciary. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN50 US-LD FAKE UNIVERSITY US immigration fraud: 90 more students, mostly Indians, held from fake university

Washington: US federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 90 more foreign students, mostly from India, taking the total number of students held so far to over 250 from a fake university set up by the authorities to check immigration fraud. By Lalit K Jha

FGN52 CHINA-HK-US-LD ENVOY China summons US envoy, asks Washington not to implement Hong Kong bill

Beijing: Warning of "countermeasures" against the US after President Donald Trump signed a bill supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a livid China on Thursday summoned the US envoy and asked Washington to refrain from putting the law into effect to "avoid further damage" to bilateral ties. By K J M Varma NSD NSD

