PHOTOS: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dedicates 100 new ultra modern buses to the city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dedicated 100 new ultra modern low floor busses to Delhi. With this the AAP government has added 329 new busses in the transport system of the national capital city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot during the inauguration of 100 new ultra-modern buses, fitted with all safety gadgets, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the inauguration of ultra-modern DTC bus with hydraulic lifts for physically challenged parked at Rajghat Depot during its flag-off ceremony, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

An ultra-modern DTC bus with hydraulic lifts for physically challenged parked at Rajghat Depot during its flag-off ceremony, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)