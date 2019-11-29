Couple commits suicide in Palghar

A couple committed suicide by consuming poison at Wada taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. Vasai residents Nitin Sanju Guzad (22) and Yojana Ananta Pardhi (17) were found lying dead near a river in Keltan village of Wada taluka on Wednesday, an official said.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for post mortem, following which the police registered a case of accidental death, he said. The initial probe has revealed that Guzad was married with two children and was in love with the teenager, which led to frequent quarrels with his wife, the official said.

The duo allegedly left their respective homes on Wednesday, travelled to Wada and committed suicide by ingesting poison, he added..

