International Development News
Development News Edition

Thackeray announces stay on Aarey metro car shed project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:27 IST
Thackeray announces stay on Aarey metro car shed project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced stay on construction of metro car shed project in the city's green lung Aarey Colony, where protests were held last month against cutting of trees for the work. Speaking to reporters soon after taking charge as CM in Mantralaya, Thackeray said not a single tree leaf will be cut till further developments.

A Supreme Court bench had last month sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area. The Bombay High Court had on October 4 refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Queen is beyond reproach and distinct from royal family, UK PM Johnson says

Queen Elizabeth is beyond reproach but there is a distinction between the monarchy and the rest of the royal family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday when asked if the monarchy was beyond reproach after the scandal involving Prin...

Bottas tops practice times for Abu Dhabi grand prix

Valtteri Bottas topped the times for Mercedes ahead of Red Bulls Max Verstappen and his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in Fridays opening free practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Finn, who is assured already of finishing second beh...

US STOCKS-Futures slip as trade tensions return after U.S. legislation on Hong Kong

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Donald Trumps decision to ratify a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong. The legislation knocked global stocks off near-record highs on Thurs...

12 MPs from Northeast write to PM opposing Citizenship Amendment Bill

Twelve non-BJP MPs on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exclude the northeastern states from the purview of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying if it comes into effect the tribal population of the region will be vulne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019