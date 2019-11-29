Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over murder of female veterinary doctor in Telangana

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of the female veterinary doctor in Hyderabad and showed his solidarity with the deceased's family. "I am shocked to hear about the brutal rape and murder of Dr Priyanka Reddy in Hyderabad. How anyone could subject another human being to such terrible, unprovoked violence is beyond imagination. My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family at this time of immense grief," reads Gandhi's tweet.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The body was later identified as that of Priyanka Reddy, a veterinary doctor. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted.

Earlier today, the police arrested the accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. The accused are a lorry driver and cleaners, said police sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)