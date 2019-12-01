Install retrofitted device in DG sets to reduce pollution

The Centre has asked all metro rail corporations to install retrofitted devices in diesel generators being used by them, a move aimed at reducing particulate matter emissions from DG sets. In a letter to the corporations, the union housing and urban affairs (HUA) ministry said that according to National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), DG sets contribute 7-18 per cent to the ambient air pollution in non-attainment cities.

Non-attainment cities are areas with air quality worse than the National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) Standards. There are several metro rail corporations, including Delhi Metro, Chennai Metro and Bengaluru Metro

The ministry said DG sets are used in a large scale in metro line construction, emergency power supply in metro rail, places with tourist infrastructure, central command rooms, waste-water treatment plants, construction, and infrastructure works. It also asked metro rail corporations to use retro-fitted emission control equipment with diesel generators having a minimum specified particulate matter capturing efficiency of at least 70 percent.

The Government has also asked metro rail corporations to shift to gas-based generators either by retrofitting existing generators for partial usage of gas (a mixture of diesel and gas) or buying new gas-based generators. In a recent communication to ministry, Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air, IIT Delhi also mentioned there is a huge scope to reduce the adverse impact of pollution through the installation of the retrofitted emission control system in DG sets.

