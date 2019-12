A 75-year-old man was beaten to death by his son and grandson in Bisanda area over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. Shivmangal was beaten with sticks by his son Rambhavan and grandson Dinesh on Friday.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died on Saturday, they said. The accused have been arrested.

