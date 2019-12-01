Guj: Crocodile rescued from canal

A 12-feet-long crocodile was rescued from a canal in Raval village in Vadodara district of Gujarat after a four-hour operation on Saturday, a Forest official said on Sunday. The official said the crocodile was spotted at 10:30 am, following which forest department was informed.

"The operation to rescue the crocodile lasted for four hours before it was finally released in the nearby lake which is home to many crocodiles," he said, adding that it was the third such incident in the same locality in the last one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)